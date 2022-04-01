Opening day for bowls, tennis – and something new

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Bowlers are looking forward to the traditional opening of the greens as the days get longer and the weather (hopefully) improves.

Saturday April 9 will see the official start to the bowling season in Ardrishaig and at Tarbert Bowling Club.

At 2.30pm the first bowl of the season at Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club will be sent down the carefully-tended grass by Fiona, wife of this year’s club president Donald MacLachlan.

Tarbert Bowling Club’s season gets up and running with the green opening on April 9, with bowlers asked to be there at 1.30pm for a 2pm start.

At Lochgilphead Bowling Club, the grand opening of the green will be held at 2pm on Sunday April 10, which is always a great occasion.

New members will be warmly welcomed at all clubs – so if anyone would like to go along and try their hand at this hugely enjoyable sport please join club members on opening day, or any other club night.

Look out too for notice of another Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club open day coming soon.

Ruth Carruthers of the club said: ‘Don’t be fooled into thinking that bowls is just a game for senior citizens – the challenge of choosing the correct weight and angles to make the most of the run of the green is a science in itself.’

She added: ‘The past two weeks have seen renewed activity on the Ardrishaig tennis courts too, and thanks to sterling efforts by a dedicated team of people (you know who you are, you ‘Hammering Heroes’), this year we have tapes laid down to make a full court and a “ghost” singles court ready for use.

‘There are new nets courtesy of Balfour Beatty, and a new winding mechanism is in place on the main court too.

‘The courts are open and available for use either by taking out a membership for the year, or by making a cash donation when you come to play, via the letterbox on the side door of the clubhouse.’

Another new development is the opportunity to play table tennis in the clubhouse.

An excellent table tennis table is on long-term loan from Ardrishaig Parish Church, and bats and balls will be provided for use.

Ruth explained: ‘Initially this will be available on Tuesday evenings from 7pm, alongside the Tuesday evening “wapenshaw” bowling competition, but it is hoped that as people express an interest and sign up for membership it can be made available at other times too.

‘The great advantage of table tennis is that it can be enjoyed in all weathers – always a bonus in Argyll – so if the idea of a fun game with friends or family on a wet day or a winter’s night seems appealing, come along and find out more about club membership.

‘Our membership secretary is Fiona MacLachlan, who can be contacted on 01546 602860.’