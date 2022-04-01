Green light for Islay motorhome park

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A controversial plan to build a £1.3million community hub and motorhome park on playing fields in Port Ellen, Islay, has been unanimously approved by councillors, after none of the 37 objectors turned up to a virtual hearing.

All eight councillors at Argyll and Bute Council’s Planning, Protective Services, and Licensing Committee (PPSL) on March 24 voted with officers’ recommendations to approve the plan, despite no letters of support from the public.

‘I’m disappointed none of the objectors have used their right to appear before this committee,’ said committee chairman councillor David Kinniburgh. ‘I find that quite extraordinary, although I notice a lot of the objections have come from off the island.’

Many objections, however, did have Port Ellen addresses.

The applicant is South Islay Development (SID), a community-led organisation which runs the community filling station and mobile home service point. In 2017, it took on Port Ellen’s 16-acre playing fields and pavilion.

A key project is regenerating the site into a new community hub with a relocated play area, three spectator shelters, five storage containers for sports equipment and e-bike rental and 22 car parking spaces.

The plan increases motorhome parking from four hook-up spaces to 12, plus a toilet/shower/laundry block, waste disposal site and electric charge point beside the fuel station.

Towards the £1.3million cost, SID secured £746,233 from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, plus £250,000 from Glenmorangie Distillery and the North Highland Initiative. Argyll and Bute Council has just granted £50,000 to help plug the gap.

The Port Ellen Playing Fields project aims to address the ‘dire lack’ of facilities for Islay’s growing numbers of motorhomes and address problems of nuisance parking, litter and dumped sewage, as well as generating revenue to sustain the site.

Council officers recommended the plan for approval, but the high number of objections triggered the local hearing. Objectors argued it is an unwanted ‘profit-driven’ and ‘over-priced’ ‘vanity project’ dangerously located next to an, at times, unattended fuel station.

‘Skye has been ruined culturally and socially by encouraging tourism to the point of excess,’ summed up one: ‘Do not let that happen to Islay.’

The plan exposed a tension between the needs of islanders and tourists and tested councillors just weeks before May’s local election.

Councillor Alastair Redman, representing Islay as part of the Kintyre and the Islands ward, removed himself after declaring an interest. He said: ‘Elections are upon us. I have had many conversations about this matter with many of my constituents, some for, some against.

‘Such conversations may prejudice my decision and I think, out of fairness to the applicant and the objectors, I should declare an interest and take no further part in this meeting.’

Oban councillor Roddy McCuish added: ‘I took full cognisance of the 37 objectors, but I am absolutely amazed none of them want to come in front of the PPSL and put their case forward.

‘In all my years on the PPSL, I think this is one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made. This is definitely progress.

Councillor Rory Colville, South Kintyre, said: ‘The work you have done, I would bite your hand off for it. I think it is tremendous you are acting as a community. There is funding available. It will be a tremendous boost to the area. I am 100 per cent in support.’

PIC:

Committee chairman councillor David Kinniburgh said he found it ‘quite extraordinary’ none of the objectors turned up for the hearing. no_a53DavidKinniburgh01