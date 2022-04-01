Police report – April 1, 2022
Theft of fence posts
Between 10am on Thursday March 24 and 8am on Friday March 25, 15 fence posts were stolen from a location adjacent to the road north of Barrahormaid, near Tayvallaich, where a fence was being erected. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Assault investigation
Police received a report at around 9.50pm on Saturday March 26 of a male being assaulted by another male on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. A suspect has been identified and enquiries continue.