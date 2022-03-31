Sustainable living celebration for Tayvallich

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll community is hosting a tasting, repairing and sharing event to encourage residents and visitors to explore greener lifestyles.

The Tayvallich Sustainable Living Pop-Up at the village hall on Saturday April 2 aims to be an open forum where ideas can be exchanged and information shared on everything from renewable energy to garment alterations, food growing, eco laundry products and recycling.

The Tayvallich Inn will be offering samples of its locally-sourced produce including Little Keills pork and Murrays smoked salmon.

Tayvallich baker Laurie Mill will be selling his artisan bread, and village sewing enthusiast Louise Logue will have her sewing machine with her to assist with repairs and advice.

For anyone looking to add to their wardrobe there will be a wide array of pre-loved clothes to buy as well as the option to swap items.

Environmentally friendly household and personal hygiene products will also feature, including homemade cleaning cloths and sanitary pads made by Lauren Taylor as well as a display of alternative household items such as cleaning pads instead of cotton wool, laundry pellets instead of detergent.

A seed-swap stall is also planned in a bid to share seeds as well as tips and experience of growing fruit and veg in local gardens.

The free event, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, is open to everyone and it is hoped that people will come from far and wide to share ideas and to sample local produce.

Teas, coffees and home-baking will be served and Sustainable Tayvallich tee-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and Tayvallich Hall water bottles will be available to buy.

Anyone keen to have a stall at this event can get in touch with Mary Lou Aitchison: marylouaitchison@icloud.com.