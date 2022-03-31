List of Argyll’s council election candidates revealed

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The full list of candidates standing for election to Argyll and Bute Council has now been published.

The Notice of Poll for the Scottish Local Government Elections on May 5 2022 can be found on the council’s website, www.argyll-bute.gov.uk.

In Argyll and Bute, people will elect 36 councillors to represent the area’s 11 council wards.

Only those who are registered to vote can take part in these elections – so, if you want to have your say in who represents your community, make sure you have registered before the deadline of April 18 2022. It only takes five minutes and you can do it online at www.gov.uk.

Since 2007, councillors in Scotland have been elected using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. This allows voters to express a preference for more than one candidate by ranking them in order.

Information about how to mark your vote is provided on your polling card, in your postal voting pack and within polling stations. This doesn’t tell you who to vote for, but shows you how to mark your choices correctly on your ballot paper on the day or on your postal vote.

Votes for all Argyll and Bute Council wards will be counted the day after polling day, on Friday May 6 2022, and the results will be published online as soon as they are available.

Find the list of candidates and more information about the council elections in Argyll and Bute, plus the updated list of polling stations, on Argyll and Bute Council’s website.

Here is the list of candidates from our area.

Ward 1: South Kintyre

John Armour, Scottish National Party (SNP), Campbeltown

Rory Colville, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Campbeltown

Donald Kelly, Independent, Campbeltown

Tommy Macpherson, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Saddell

Ward 2: Kintyre and the Islands

Robin Currie, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Bruichladdich, Isle of Islay

Jane B Kelly, Scottish Labour Party, Tarbert

John McAlpine, Independent, Tarbert

Dougie McFadzean, Scottish National Party (SNP), Bowmore, Isle of Islay

Alec McNeilly, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead

Alastair John Redman, Independent, Port Charlotte, Isle of Islay

Ward 3: Mid Argyll

Abisola Adepetun, Independent, Ardrishaig

David Barton, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Inverarary

Jan Brown, Scottish National Party (SNP), Lochgilphead

Lesley Burt, Scottish Labour Party, Rothesay, Isle of Bute

Andy Cameron, Independent, Inveraray

Garret Corner, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead

Donnie MacMillan, Independent, Lochgilphead

Douglas Trevor Philand, Independent, Lochgilphead

Ross Alistair Weir, Independence for Scotland Party, Ardrishaig

Ward 4: Oban South & The Isles

Gopi Ageer, Scottish Labour Party, Rothesay, Isle of Bute

Henry Drummond Boswell, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Inveraray

Donnie Campbell, Independent, Kilmoluaig, Isle of Tiree

Amanda Hampsey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead

Willie Hume, Scottish National Party (SNP), Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Andrew Kain, Independent, Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Colin Kennedy, Independent, Isle of Coll

Jim Lynch, Scottish National Party (SNP), Oban

Jamie McGrigor, Independent, Dalmally

Phyl Stuart Meyer, Scottish Greens – Think Global Act Local, Cornaigmore, Isle of Tiree

John Watson, Independent, Oban

Ward 5: Oban North and Lorn

Linda Battison, Independent, Oban

Kyle Campbell-Renton, Independent, Inveraray

Veronica Davis, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Inveraray

Angus Files, Alba Party for Independence, Kingarth, Isle of Bute

Kieron Green, Independent, Oban

Luna Martin, Scottish Greens, Think Global – Act Local, Oban

Julie McKenzie, Scottish National Party (SNP), Oban

Andrew Vennard, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead