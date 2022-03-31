List of Argyll’s council election candidates revealed
The full list of candidates standing for election to Argyll and Bute Council has now been published.
The Notice of Poll for the Scottish Local Government Elections on May 5 2022 can be found on the council’s website, www.argyll-bute.gov.uk.
In Argyll and Bute, people will elect 36 councillors to represent the area’s 11 council wards.
Only those who are registered to vote can take part in these elections – so, if you want to have your say in who represents your community, make sure you have registered before the deadline of April 18 2022. It only takes five minutes and you can do it online at www.gov.uk.
Since 2007, councillors in Scotland have been elected using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. This allows voters to express a preference for more than one candidate by ranking them in order.
Information about how to mark your vote is provided on your polling card, in your postal voting pack and within polling stations. This doesn’t tell you who to vote for, but shows you how to mark your choices correctly on your ballot paper on the day or on your postal vote.
Votes for all Argyll and Bute Council wards will be counted the day after polling day, on Friday May 6 2022, and the results will be published online as soon as they are available.
Find the list of candidates and more information about the council elections in Argyll and Bute, plus the updated list of polling stations, on Argyll and Bute Council’s website.
Here is the list of candidates from our area.
Ward 1: South Kintyre
John Armour, Scottish National Party (SNP), Campbeltown
Rory Colville, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Campbeltown
Donald Kelly, Independent, Campbeltown
Tommy Macpherson, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Saddell
Ward 2: Kintyre and the Islands
Robin Currie, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Bruichladdich, Isle of Islay
Jane B Kelly, Scottish Labour Party, Tarbert
John McAlpine, Independent, Tarbert
Dougie McFadzean, Scottish National Party (SNP), Bowmore, Isle of Islay
Alec McNeilly, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead
Alastair John Redman, Independent, Port Charlotte, Isle of Islay
Ward 3: Mid Argyll
Abisola Adepetun, Independent, Ardrishaig
David Barton, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Inverarary
Jan Brown, Scottish National Party (SNP), Lochgilphead
Lesley Burt, Scottish Labour Party, Rothesay, Isle of Bute
Andy Cameron, Independent, Inveraray
Garret Corner, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead
Donnie MacMillan, Independent, Lochgilphead
Douglas Trevor Philand, Independent, Lochgilphead
Ross Alistair Weir, Independence for Scotland Party, Ardrishaig
Ward 4: Oban South & The Isles
Gopi Ageer, Scottish Labour Party, Rothesay, Isle of Bute
Henry Drummond Boswell, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Inveraray
Donnie Campbell, Independent, Kilmoluaig, Isle of Tiree
Amanda Hampsey, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead
Willie Hume, Scottish National Party (SNP), Tobermory, Isle of Mull
Andrew Kain, Independent, Tobermory, Isle of Mull
Colin Kennedy, Independent, Isle of Coll
Jim Lynch, Scottish National Party (SNP), Oban
Jamie McGrigor, Independent, Dalmally
Phyl Stuart Meyer, Scottish Greens – Think Global Act Local, Cornaigmore, Isle of Tiree
John Watson, Independent, Oban
Ward 5: Oban North and Lorn
Linda Battison, Independent, Oban
Kyle Campbell-Renton, Independent, Inveraray
Veronica Davis, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Inveraray
Angus Files, Alba Party for Independence, Kingarth, Isle of Bute
Kieron Green, Independent, Oban
Luna Martin, Scottish Greens, Think Global – Act Local, Oban
Julie McKenzie, Scottish National Party (SNP), Oban
Andrew Vennard, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Lochgilphead