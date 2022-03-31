Let’s put Argyll on the jubilee map

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It’s just two months until the official Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend – and Argyll and Bute’s Lord Lieutenant Jane MacLeod is urging enyone planning a celebration event to register online and put Argyll and Bute on the celebrations map.

Events of all types marking the platinum jubilee are being recorded on a nationwide interactive map to showcase all the different celebrations happening across the country.

There are various ways that groups and organisations can get involved – and there’s still time to start planning.

Celebrations can include street parties, big Jubilee lunches and beacon lighting – with all these events along with any other local ideas registered on the interactive map.

There have also been lots of other celebratory competitions, from creating a special platinum jubilee pudding recipe to knitting toy corgis.

And there’s an important Argyll and Bute link to an event which will feature in celebrations all over the Commonwealth.

Inveraray’s world champion pipe major Stuart Liddell playing his part, quite literally, in putting Argyll and Bute on the platinum jubilee map after his bagpipe tune, Diu Regnare, was the winning entry in a content to compose a special melody for the Queen.

Diu Regnare – Latin for Long to Reign – will be played by pipers all over the commonwealth at sunset on June2 2022, with Stuart planning to play at the Aray Bridge.

Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod, said: ‘I have heard of a number of local groups which are putting celebratory plans in place for platinum jubilee events.

‘I’m sure Argyll and Bute will mark this unique and historic occasion in its usual enthusiastic style and full of the community spirit that the area is famous for.

‘I would encourage anyone who is planning a celebration event to make sure they register online – we can all make sure that Argyll and Bute has the place it deserves on the celebrations map.’

Register your event, and find out more, at How you can get involved – The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022.

And – if you’ve created a platinum pudding recipe, baked a jubilee celebration cake or knitted a corgi – please share your photos to lord-lieutenant@argyll-bute.gov.uk to feature on the Lieutenancy Instagram feed.