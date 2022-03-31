Hot property award for Kilmartin Castle

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kilmartin Castle bed and breakfast has won the ‘hottest property’ title at the 2022 Eviivo Awards.

The awards recognise the best B&Bs, guest houses, boutique hotels, pubs, and restaurants with rooms in the UK.

Stef Burgon and Simo Hunt, who own and run the 16th century castle plan to celebrate their win by visiting some of their fellow nominees.

Stef said: ‘We were thrilled to be in amongst Eviivo’s list of hottest property finalists for 2022. There were some really great nominees, embodying the same experience focused travel that we champion.

‘We are already dreaming about going to stay with a few of them. To win is fantastic recognition for us. This inspires us to work even harder to create those special experiences for fellow travellers.’

Stef and Simo travelled around Scotland in 2014 and could not find a castle to stay in that still felt like a castle once they got inside.

When they found Kilmartin Castle the following year, they left their jobs and by July 2019 they had finished restoring it and were ready to opens its doors to welcome in guests.