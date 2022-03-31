Jumble in the sunshine at Ardfern

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

After a break of two years due to Covid, Craignish Boat Jumble and Car Boot Sale returned on March 27 – and proved to be as popular as ever.

The Craignish Village Hall car park was full and all the inside stall spaces taken as a welcome buzz returned for this popular event.

Over the years the weather on boat jumble day has ranged from heavy snow to torrential rain, but this year surpassed all expectations, with warm and brilliant sun over Ardfern, which greatly added to the enjoyment.

At the end of the day £700 was raised for Craignish Boat Club.

Stalls and customers throng the car park on a lovely day of sunshine. no_a13CraignishBoatJumble01

The hall was packed with stalls selling all sorts of items. no_a13CraignishBoatJumble03