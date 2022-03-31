Bowling’s back in Tayvallich
A great afternoon of bowls was enjoyed last weekend at Tayvallich Bowling Club.
For the first time since 2019, due to Covid, a pairs competition was held on Sunday March 27.
After a round-robin featuring six pairs the winners were Fiona MacArthur and Iain Gibson.