Bowling’s back in Tayvallich

Fiona and Iain celebrate with the pairs trophy

A great afternoon of bowls was enjoyed last weekend at Tayvallich Bowling Club.

For the first time since 2019, due to Covid, a pairs competition was held on Sunday March 27.

After a round-robin featuring six pairs the winners were Fiona MacArthur and Iain Gibson.