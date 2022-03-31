Announcements – April 1, 2022

DEATHS

KAY – Suddenly after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on March 22, 2022, Anthony Richard Kay (Tony) in his 87th year, 18b Saddell Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Janet Kay, much loved dad of Vikki and Richard, father-in-law of Ronnie and Wilma, loving papa of Laura, Anthony, Ryan and Paula, great-grandad of Thea, Oliver, Islay and Thomas and loving companion of Margaret. Tony’s service will take place on Friday, April 1 at 12.15 p.m. at Cardross Crematorium to which friends are all respectfully invited. Family flowers only.

MCFADZEAN – Peacefully at home 61 Roading, Campbeltown, on March 26, 2022, Emily McFadzean née Taylor, in her 81st year, dearly beloved wife of Richard Clyde McFadzean (Dick) much loved mum of Stephen, Karen and Malcolm, mother-in-law of Archie and Sarah, loving granny and nana of Stephen, Eilidh, Claire, Alison, Lindsay, Cara and Lucy, great granny of Karlie, Harris, Lewis, Mya, Hope, Lacie and the late Clyde and a dearly loved sister, aunt and great aunt. Emily’s funeral will take place on Friday, April 1 at 12.30 p.m. at the Lorne and Lowland Church and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the church at 1.00 p.m. We will travel up Longrow, down Aqualibrium Avenue and round The Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your respects to Emily along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Mairi Semple Fund.

WILKINSON – Peacefully after a long illness, in Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on March 24, 2022, David Wilkinson, in his 80th year, dearly beloved husband of Rosemary, much loved dad of Jacqueline, father-in-law of Jim, a doting granda to Jack and Callum and great friend to many.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

SIMPSON – The family of the late Janet Simpson would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all involved in her care and to Rev Dorothy Wallace for a comforting service, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, David and Cindy McInnes for the excellent catering at Furnace Hall and to all who paid their last respects on route to and at Killeven Cemetery.

SMITH – Jean would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the many cards and expressions of sympathy received following Ian’s death. Thank you to the Rev. Dorothy Wallace for her support and a very comforting funeral service, and to D MacDonald for professionally and efficiently making all the arrangements. Thank you to the district nurses and all the carers who attended to Ian during his last few months.

IN MEMORIAMS

ALDRED – In loving memory of Georgie née McKerlie, died April 3, 2021, also her parents James, died 1980 and Catherine, died 1995 and her daughter Samantha Wong, died 2011.

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear mum Elizabeth, died April 2, 1990.

Years may pass and fade away

But silent thoughts and memories stay

Missed more than words can say

Loved and remembered every day.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert, Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.