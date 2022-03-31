Inveraray roadworks to close A83 overnight

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A section of the A83 at Argyll Caravan Park, near Inveraray, will be closed overnight for five nights from Sunday April 3.

The project will see resurfacing completed over a 420-metre section.

Work will take place between 8pm and 5am each night with the project scheduled to be completed by 5am on Friday April 8.

A full road closure will be in place for safety reasons, though traffic will be allowed through during amnesty periods at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am.

Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty periods.

A reduced speed limit will be in place outwith these hours and road users should drive with care as they will be running on a temporary road surface.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times, while local access for residents and scheduled bus services will be maintained as far as practicable.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans and share information about the project in advance.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘This £230,000 surfacing project on the A83 west of Inveraray will help address any defects and greatly improve the condition of the carriageway for road users.

‘The overnight closures are essential to protect roadworkers and road users due to the narrow width of the A83 at this location.

‘We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by allowing amnesty periods for traffic to pass through the site.

‘Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’