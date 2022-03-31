A tasty Tarbert fundraiser for Ukraine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A fundraising day at Tarbert Academy generated more than £1,000 in support of Ukraine.

Three fun events were held on March 17 to collect money for the umbrella charity group Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

Staff and pupils wore Ukranian blue and yellow and collected money on this non-uniform day.

There was also a special Rag Bag collection organised on the day, when 240kg of clothes were collected, raising £96 for the DEC.

Finally, thanks to homebaking provided by pupils and staff from both primary and secondary, a huge bake sale took place at break time. There were so many donations, the S2 class took the initiative and offered spare cakes to the people living in Lochgair Place who were glad to receive the tasty treats.

The total raised was an impressive £1,034, which is absolutely fantastic for a school the size of Tarbert.

All the parents, pupils and staff involved deserve huge credit for making this day a successful event for Ukraine.

PICS:

Early learning centre pupils were first to choose from the fantastic home-baking on offer. no_a13TarbertAcademy_Ukraine01

Blue and yellow were the colours worn on the day in support of Ukraine. no_a13TarbertAcademy_Ukraine03