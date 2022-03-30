Stuart’s team triumphs at Tarbert
In glorious conditions, Tarbert Golf Club members gathered for the presidents versus vice-presidents match.
Stuart McAllister’s team ran out winners by three matches to one over president Eric MacDougall’s team on Saturday March 26.
The course continues to benefit from the recent good weather with drainage work completed on the third and seventh fairways. The greens will benefit from some additional work over the coming weeks.
The ladies have a nine-hole stableford on Thursday April 7, with the gents competing for the Fisherman’s Cup on Saturday April 9.