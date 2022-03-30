Fundraising and fun at Riverside Rascals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Riverside Rascals staff have been working hard raising money to renew the nursery’s books and library.

Working alongside Rhoda Thompson and her company ‘For the love of books’, staff held a fundraising event where children were sponsored to read with their families.

‘Ready steady listen’ was held as part of National Storytelling week earlier this year.

A number of local businesses donated generously, and Riverside Rascals owner and manager Emma Penman said: ‘To them we would like to say a massive thank you.

‘In total we received over £800-worth of new books. This has been absolutely amazing for the nursery, and we would never have been able to renew our books without this support. Both rooms in the nursery are delighted with their new books.’

Next in the nursery’s calendar is an event over the Easter holidays to coincide with the P1 transition to school, with the topic ‘somewhere over the rainbow’.

Emma explained: ‘We are going to be having a rainbow hunt throughout Lochgilphead, where we have asked local shops and businesses to put a single-coloured rainbow up in their window for children and their families to find with one colourful rainbow at the end where they can find the treasure.

‘Anyone who takes part and counts the correct number of rainbows will then be entered into a draw for an overall prize.’

The event is open to everyone – not just the families of children attending the nursery.

Anyone wanting to take part will find a tally sheet and pencil outside the nursery from Saturday April 2, with a suggested donation of £2 per person. Money donated will go towards resources for the nursery’s outdoor area.