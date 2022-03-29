Young players throw themselves into first rugby festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Glencruitten played host to the first Dalriada rugby tournament of the summer series in glorious conditions last weekend.

A full complement of teams at each age group were in attendance with representation from Oban, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Mull, Taynuilt and Fort William. Organisers were delighted to see a good mixture of boys and girls players at each level.

The P4/5 competition was played in a great manner thanks in no small part to the three u18/u16 players who took on the responsibility for refereeing these games.

Regional Development Officer Andrew Johnston said: ‘It was really good to see them putting back into the game at a young age. A massive thank you to Fergus, Finlay and Jack for taking on this role.’

After the first festival Kintyre (Campbeltown) and Lochaber are the early pacesetters at the top of table with Oban Bulls, Mid Argyll and Mull chasing hard.

In the P6/7 competition, Lochaber are the early leaders but the next three teams, Kintyre, Oban and Mull are only separated on points difference.

‘It is great to see such close competitive games between all teams which bodes well for the rest of the competition,’ said Andrew.

The day was rounded off with a game of touch rugby for girls in attendance. A total of 26 girls from P1-7 showed some fantastic running, handling and passing skills and scored some fantastic tries.

‘The growth in the number of girls playing the game is exciting to see as it is a key focus for Scottish Rugby’s strategy over the next few years.’

The next Dalriada event will be in Campbeltown on Sunday April 24.

Photograph: Teams from Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Oban, Mull, Taynuilt and Fort William took part in the first Dalriada tournament of the season at Glencruitten. NO_T13_DalriadaRugbyFestival_Oban