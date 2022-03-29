Another Covid letter blunder; another apology

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Health bosses in Argyll have been forced to apologise once again after another batch of centrally-issued Covid jab appointment letters arrived containing wrong information.

The latest blunder follows a series of mistakes made from October 2021 as the vaccination programme picked up pace.

Other than on certain islands, NHS Highland took over the job of administering vaccinations after GP practices had successfully delivered the early jabs with efficiency driven by local knowledge.

Almost immediately – and in contrast to the skill and hard work of clinical staff delivering the jabs – the centralised administration system sparked confusion and frustration as errors appeared in appointment letters sent to patients, many of whom were elderly.

There was confusion over which age groups were being targeted in certain vaccination sessions. In one example, people over 75 years of age were turned away from a clinic in Lochgilphead after queuing patiently outside for their jab.

There were mix-ups over whether clinics were appointment-only or simply drop-in.

Human error was blamed for sending out letters in October inviting 16 and 17-year-olds for a second dose – only for them to be turned away at Lochgilphead and in Oban.

And, in November, people in Lochgilphead were invited by letter to attend a Covid vaccination clinic at ‘Lochgilphead Village Hall, 8 Hall Road, Lochgilphead, Cairndow, PA25 8QA’ – a non-existent Lochgilphead hall and road in a Cairndow postcode.

In December Fiona Davies, then interim and now permanent chief executive of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), said ‘a considerable number of errors in communication of available clinics and appointment letters’ had occurred.

She added: ‘I would like to apologise for the uncertainty, anxiety and inconvenience that this has caused.

‘Lessons have been learnt as we have been progressing and changes to appointment booking has been made. I hope this will bring an improved experience to our communities.’

But on Tuesday March 29, as the vaccination programme moves to fourth jabs for the most vulnerable groups, more errors appeared in letters issued by Scotland’s centralised appointment service.

In Tayvallich, letters in their distinctive blue envelopes invited people in the area over 75 years of age to attend a clinic on May 6 at Kames Hall, Tighnabruaich – around 80 miles away by road.

And there are reports of other similar errors in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Argyll and Bute HSCP said: ‘Unfortunately some incorrect appointment letters have been issued by the National Vaccination Scheduling Service.

‘Anyone who has received an appointment letter sent in error for Covid-19 vaccination clinics outwith their own area, please disregard this appointment and you will be reappointed by letter shortly.

‘Please accept our sincere apology for the error and any inconvenience caused.’

The statement added that scheduled Argyll and Bute vaccination clinics and dates can be found on the NHS Highland website.