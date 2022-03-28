Your Pictures – March 25, 2022
On a recent visit to Tarbert, the Argyllshire Advertiser captured this scene at the harbour. The image, taken as the sun began to set, reflects the village’s working heritage in the form of creels and other fishing paraphernalia alongside the leisure side of Tarbert as boats sit in safe harbour at the marina. All under an ominous-looking sky promising heavy showers ahead.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
51_a12YourPictures_Tarbert01