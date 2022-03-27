MacLeod Construction offers refugees homes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead-based building firm MacLeod Construction Ltd has put its name forward as part of a Scotland-wide scheme to help Ukranian refugees.

Rural business membership organisation Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) is encouraging its members to welcome Ukrainian refugees and to offer accommodation and employment.

SLE said more than 40 estates and businesses had volunteered to help those fleeing war and arriving in Scotland.

Mairi Coleman (nee MacLeod) of MacLeod Construction, who last year became chair of the SLE Highland region, explained: ‘We have joined the SLE call and have offered to provide accommodation and full time jobs to Ukrainian refugees with construction trades/experience.’

SLE has written to the Scottish Government to offer its assistance and will also be providing details to the UK Government Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Ms Coleman added: ‘The Scottish Government has proposed to become a ‘super sponsor’ for refugees, initially hosting around 3,000 people from Ukraine, and once that process is finalised then we hope we will receive greater details of what assistance the government needs from us.’

The firm hopes to accommodate people initially in Mid Argyll, but should there be enough demand, the Oban area would also be an option.

‘From our perspective there are homes and jobs which can be utilised soon,’ said Ms Coleman, ‘so SLE and its members are ready to move quickly on this once we know exactly what is needed.

‘We know that refugees will need significant support once they arrive here and SLE will continue its contact with government to ensure what we can offer is right for those fleeing the war.’

Dee Ward, SLE vice chair, said that SLE members were keen to help in any way they could to those fleeing the devastation in Ukraine.

She added: ‘As these are rural businesses, many are in the fortunate position of being able to offer not just accommodation but also employment opportunities for refugees arriving here.

‘We have no doubt that as well as estates helping those coming to stay here, there will be many Ukrainian people with experience and talent in sectors including farming, food production and hospitality that can be of real value to our rural communities.

‘We are under no illusion how difficult it will be for Ukrainians coming to stay here, especially in the short-term, but we want to work with the Scottish and UK governments to provide opportunities for individuals and families wherever we can.

‘We know that refugees will require care and support to adjust to life here, but we believe our rural areas and businesses can play a part in the collective effort that will be required in the coming months.’