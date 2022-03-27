Letters to the editor – March 25, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Be a Tarbert leader

Sir,

The Rainbows, Brownies and Guides of Tarbert need you.

When I moved to this area, I worked in the tourist office in Tarbert then moved to the Lochgilphead tourist office and, just before it closed, I decided to hang up my working boots.

I wanted to get involved in Tarbert and so I volunteered to help with 1st Tarbert Guides. A few years later, I became district commissioner, supporting the adult Girlguiding volunteers in the area.

I saw first-hand what care, commitment and opportunities the leaders of the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, and their helpers, gave to the girls in their units, even holding outdoor meetings when indoor gatherings were not allowed.

Sadly, these leaders have decided to leave at the end of the summer term. This means that if there is no-one to take their place, then the Rainbow, Brownie and Guide units in Tarbert will cease to run.

Not only that, the current girls and potentially future members of these units will no longer experience the inspiration and development that comes from being in Girlguiding.

You do not have to be a mum of one of the girls. You don’t even need experience of Girlguiding. Maybe your son/daughter has gone to university or college, or even left home for an independent life and there’s time to enjoy volunteering locally.

Perhaps you are new to the area – it’s a great way to get involved in the community and make new friends. Or, like me, maybe you are retired from work altogether and just want to be part of helping the young people in the community.

You can send a message to 1st Tarbert Guides or 1st Tarbert Rainbows Facebook pages or email me at christinereynoldsdc@gmail.com if you would like to know more.

If you get involved now, that will give the present leaders the chance to help and support you in your new role.

Go on, give it a try!

I did, and I will never regret it.

Christine Reynolds, Tarbert

A big project and step forward

Sir,

Along with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Scotland Office Iain Stewart, I recently joined local campaigners at the Rest and be Thankful before attending a meeting in Inveraray for further discussions on the subject.

The responsibility for sorting out the Rest and be Thankful is devolved and rests with the Scottish Government at Holyrood, but I am delighted that Iain Stewart is offering to help find a solution.

The UK Government is already a partner in the Argyll and Bute Rural Growth Deal and, in order for the deal to achieve its full potential, we need to tackle the chronic unreliability of the A83.

As Iain Stewart said, it will be a big project, and that’s why it would be a big step forward for both governments and local partners here in Argyll and Bute to work together to make progress.

Donald Cameron MSP, Highlands and Islands

Challenging meningitis over three peaks

Sir,

We are inviting outdoor enthusiasts among your readers to join charity Meningitis Now on an exhilarating adventure to take on a Three Peaks Challenge and help us beat the deadly disease.

The Three Peaks Challenge, between Friday and Sunday June 10-12 entails climbing Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis, the highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland, over just 36 hours.

It is not for the faint-hearted, but those taking part will take an enormous amount of satisfaction from the challenge while enjoying the beautiful scenery and supporting our fight to beat meningitis in the UK within a generation.

Sadly, meningitis and septicaemia continue to affect thousands of people in the UK and kill more under-fives than any other infectious disease.

You’ll find all the information you need to sign up on our website at www.meningitisnow.org or email fundraising@meningitisnow.org for more details.

Kirsty Owen-Hayward, fundraising manager, Meningitis Now

Quarter million £s in funding

Sir,

Having perused Councillor Redman’s election leaflet ahead of May’s council elections, I was surprised that he didn’t mention his reason for voting to remove £250,000 of regeneration funding from ward two, Kintyre and the Islands and moving the monies to ward three for improvement to Lochgilphead front green.

This was in opposition to an amendment brought forward that the funding should either stay within ward two or be available for bidding from the regeneration funding.

I would think that the electorate in Kintyre and the Islands would want to know why he chose to remove monies from the ward he represents.

Councillor Anne Horn, Kintyre and the Isles ward

Uplifting response to Ukraine appeal

Sir,

The response to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has been inspiring. In just 10 days to March 14, more than £16 million was raised in Scotland, with the UK total now past £170 million.

This uplifting demonstration of global citizenship is hugely appreciated, particularly amid rising living costs here.

We are heartened so many heeded our messages, shared by the Ukrainian associations in Scotland and the UK, that financial support for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal is the most effective way of getting the right support to the right people at the right time.

As well as the thousands of cash donations, along with those from businesses and local government, we must also thank Scotland’s political leaders for standing together to back this vital appeal.

Thanks, too, to the Scottish Government for donations and the UK Government for doubling the first £25 million we received from the public.

We pledge to spend this money with a firm focus on the most urgent needs in the months and years to come.

Marie Hayes, British Red Cross in Scotland; Claire Telfer, Save the Children Scotland; Jamie Livingstone, Oxfam Scotland; Sally Foster Fulton, Christian Aid Scotland; Graeme McMeekin, Tearfund Scotland; Nadeem Baqir, Islamic Relief Scotland