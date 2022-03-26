Two down, just 147 pylons to go

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The second phase of a major project to upgrade the power line between Inveraray and Crossaig is well underway as the first two pylons are erected near Lochgilphead.

After completion of the stretch from Inveraray to Port Ann in July 2021, work is proceeding on 149 steel towers to carry the replacement overhead line which will run 28 miles between Lochgilphead and Crossaig substation on the north east Kintyre coast.

Teams working on SSEN Transmission’s multi-million-pound scheme are also creating 30 miles of access track and forming 21 of the tower foundations as part of the ongoing project.

The new line will replace the existing infrastructure, built in the 1950s and now reaching the end of its operating life.

The replacement power line will provide a robust and reliable transmission network across the region and will serve as one of the main arteries in the west of Scotland.

The line will operate at 132kV, with the capacity to be upgraded to 275kV in the future, forming a key part of SSEN Transmission’s Argyll 275kV strategy.

This will see the electricity transmission network in the region reinforced to enable the connection of over 600 MW of new renewable generation, playing a key role in the transition to net zero emissions and the fight against the climate emergency.

David Auld, project manager for SSEN Transmission, said: ‘This is a major milestone in our ongoing project between Port Ann and Crossaig, and I’m delighted to see the first of 149 towers installed as part of this highly complex engineering project.

‘As a stakeholder-led business we’ve been working closely with the local community and stakeholders to share information with them about the project and to help mitigate the impacts of our activities, and we thank them for their continued patience and understanding as we deliver this critical national infrastructure which will serve the region for many decades to come.’