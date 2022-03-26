‘Positive’ talks on the Rest with new minister

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A group pressing for urgency at the Rest and be Thankful has wasted no time since a recent meeting with a UK government minister – as its members last week held ‘positive’ talks with Scottish Government Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

Despite transport policy being reserved to Holyrood, the business-led Rest and be Thankful Campaign met Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart on March 11 to press for help in speeding up the construction of a replacement for the A83 past the landslide-hit Rest and be Thankful.

Campaigners argue that the approach being taken by Transport Scotland is too slow – scheduled to take up to 10 years – and hidebound in processes which could and should be undertaken with much more urgency.

At the Inveraray gathering Mr Stewart, while giving no guarantees, agreed to look at options around funding to aid the early stage design process, while civil servants pursue other potential UK funding sources.

Mr Stewart, though, can only influence the process so much.

The real authority lies with the Scottish Government, so on March 15 representatives of the campaign group – Argyll Estates factor Hugh Nicol and NFU Scotland regional chair Duncan Macalister of Glenbarr Farm – met new Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth to discuss the matter.

Mr Nicol said: ‘Jenny kindly met the group at the Rest and be Thankful within weeks of her appointment, something we have not seen from [former ministers] Michael Matheson or Graeme Dey.

‘This was a very positive meeting; she was keen to engage with us and question why we can’t make a decision on the solution for the RABT now.’

‘It was good to see Jenny has local roots,’ said Mr Macalister. ‘Her family comes from Lochgilphead and Inveraray area, which showed in her appreciation of the importance of the transport links from Argyll to the rest of Scotland.

‘We were encouraged by her positive response to our call for action, and look forward to seeing fresh thinking and progress to a solution soon.’

Rest and be Thankful chair John Gurr has been encouraged by recent events, saying: ‘We have had three successful meetings in the past month – the A83 task force meeting where there were unanimous calls for Transport Scotland to decide on a solution; the meeting with Iain Stewart in Inveraray; and now with Jenny Gilruth.

‘We have had great support from all of the MSPs in our region to get these meetings to hold the government and Transport Scotland to account for their failure to deliver a safe solution in an effective timescale.

‘[Argyll and Bute MSP] Jenni Minto has agreed to speak to the Transport Minister to follow up on what can be done to speed up the decision on a solution and its delivery at the Rest and we look forward to hearing from her in the next few weeks.’