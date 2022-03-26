News from the districts – March 25, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Helensburgh

CCTV is coming to two hotspots for gatherings of young people in Helensburgh, police have confirmed after tobacco and alcohol were confiscated from youths.

The equipment is due to be installed in Hermitage Park and Churchill Square.

In a report to Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond area committee, Police Inspector Alan Heron also said that the new speed camera which has recently been installed in Cardross should be operational by the end of April – and more could be coming in the future.

Inspector Heron said: ‘Youth disorder and general anti-social behaviour has not been a major issue for us over the winter months but that is what we would generally expect.

‘Such issues are generally seasonal and we would expect to see a rise in youth disorder as we enter the spring with improved weather and lighter nights.

‘There were a few nights in February when youths were congregating in Hermitage Park. We ran a local action plan to deal with this, resulting in a number of youths being taken home, tobacco and alcohol being confiscated and fixed penalty notices being issued.

‘In the coming months new CCTV systems are due to be installed in both Hermitage Park and Churchill Square which should act as a deterrent in these two sometimes problematic locations.

‘Road crime and road safety continues to be the focus of a large part of our operational activity. This is no surprise given the roads network in the Helensburgh and Lomond area.

‘The first and only fixed site speed camera in Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Division has recently been installed on the A814 in the centre of Cardross.

‘The camera should become operational by the end of April 2022 following a period of testing. The main aim of this speed camera is to positively influence driver behaviour and improve road safety.

‘Depending on its effectiveness we will hopefully see more being rolled out elsewhere in Argyll in the future.’

Inspector Heron added: ‘Our main focus at the moment is planning for the start of the tourist season over the Easter holidays and beyond as we go into the summer months.

‘The influx of tourists to Loch Lomondside and the surrounding areas places a strain on local infrastructure and our policing demands also increase correspondingly.

‘We are working with our partners in Argyll and Bute Council and the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority to have plans and contingencies in place to deal with the anticipated demands.’

Cowal

Under the well-known Cowal Open Studios banner, there will be two new opportunities this Easter for visitors to explore the Cowal peninsula and see artists at work.

As well as the traditional Cowal Open Studios weekend in September, look out for Cowal Art at Easter, to be held over the weekend of April 16-17, when each studio will be open between 10am and 5pm.

Keep an eye on the cowalopenstudios.co.uk website for more details.

Lochgilphead

The ladies of Lochgilphead SWI were earlier this month treated to a fascinating talk and show of the most amazing quilts by Chrystine Livingston.

She talked of how her journey into quilting started and quickly developed. This led to signing up and for a City and Guilds course.

Chrystine is a member of the Turning Point Art Textiles group which regularly exhibits in galleries across Scotland and beyond.

Members were fascinated with the detail in her work which was evident when viewed up close.

Lochgilphead SWI offered grateful thanks to Chrystine for giving members a very enjoyable evening.

Furnace

A big Easter event is planned in Furnace.

Following the success of last year’s Furnace Easter Eggstravaganza, Sunday April 17 has been set for this year’s event.

Organised by community organisation Furnace Community SCIO along with David and Cindy of Furnace Village Stores, the day promises a raffle described as ‘giant’ and plenty more fun besides.

If anyone can spare a gift for the raffle, they are welcome to leave it in the shop or speak to a member of the SCIO.

Put the date in your diary…

Oban

Hundreds of pounds have been raised so far after dookers took a dip at Ganavan near Oban for Argyll and Bute Women’s Aid.

Swimmers from Loch Awe, Kilchrennan, Benderloch, Oban, Seil, Luing and Crinan braved grey skies on Saturday March 12 to take the International Women’s Day charity plunge together.

Money raised will help Argyll and Bute Women’s Aid provide information and support to women, as well as children and young people living with domestic abuse in the area.

Earlier this week, the event’s Justgiving appeal stood around the £500 mark.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/obaniwd if you would like to donate.