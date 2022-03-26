Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 25, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Time to rethink?

Surely the council must accept its plans – even as outline proposals – for school clusters should be reconsidered.

Teachers are largely opposed, unions are against it, parent councils are certainly in opposition. And the way it has been conducted gives the impression of it being a ‘done deal’ rather than a genuine consultation.

It has been badly handled – a boorach. But, fair or not, perhaps the threat of candidates losing votes in May over their stance on the issue might focus political minds in Kilmory.

Stepping forward

Millions have left Ukraine with almost nothing, leaving loved ones behind and seeking refuge.

We hear of a number of Mid Argyll folk ready to accept Ukrainian families into their homes and properties.

And the efforts of volunteers to arrange much-needed supplies from the people of Argyll, led by Amanda in Lochgilphead, is tremendous.

We see people organising packs for Ukrainian children, MacLeods offering work, accommodation and dignity to people in desperate need, Kilmory shinty club donating the proceeds of their lottery, Lochgilphead golfers donating generously…the list goes on.

Well done to all – but help will be needed for a long time to come.