Ardrishaig Horticultural Show will bloom once again

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The days are getting longer, the daffodils are blooming and the first lambs frolic in the fields.

You may be thinking about planting your seed potatoes and putting in the garlic bulbs before the frosts pass. You may dream about the wonderful flowers that will be blooming in your garden come the summer.

But have you thought about entering any of your flowers and produce into Ardrishaig’s 71st annual Horticultural Show?

The Ardrishaig Horticultural Society is pleased to announce it will hold its annual show on August 19, 2022 in the newly refurbished Ardrishaig Public Hall.

Entries are invited from all, including the under-12s categories, for a range of competitions including floral arrangements, best vegetables, knitting, handicrafts and baking.

The iced caked competition this year will be themed on the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

There will also be an award for the best container or window box in honour of the society’s past president Neil John MacLean, in acknowledgement of all the time and effort he gave to the society over the years.

The society looks forward to seeing entries and hopes everyone has fun planting and planning, and growing and making exhibits over the next few months.

To those who won trophies in 2019, the society has asked that these be returned to the public hall on Thursday August 18.

If anyone would like to enter the show please contact show manager Archie MacFarlane on 01546 606461 for more details – and put the date of August 19 in the diary.