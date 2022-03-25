Ukranian children to get backpacks of love

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

By Nikki Thompson

People in Mid Argyll and surrounding communities have once again opened their hearts to Ukraine by helping to fill backpacks with vital aid and special treats for children forced to flee their homes across the border into Poland.

Many of the young refugees arrived in Poland alone, with little or no possessions, and no identification apart from a name tag pinned to their clothing.

Around 40 of these youngsters, aged between five to 14, are now being cared for in a Polish school where they have found stability amid the mayhem and confusion.

Marta Skuza, an A&E nurse at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital is originally from Poland and her sister-in-law, also Marta, is an HR teacher at the CEM Zespol Szkolon- Przedskolny in Piaseczno, a Polish town approximately 300 miles away from the conflict.

Marta said that the invasion of Ukraine and the suffering it has brought to children was really close to her heart and that the school was providing everyday care and some sort of normality in their lives.

She felt compelled to help and contacted Amanda Duffy Brown, co-ordinator for Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine to formulate a plan.

They decided to put together personalised backpacks, tailored to age and individual needs, and will include warm clothing, pencils, colouring books, toothbrush packs, sweets and other treats.

With many more children expected to arrive at the school as the conflict continues, additional comfort packs will also be included for them. An Amazon ‘wish list’ highlighting some of the items needed received so much local support that it sold out within 24 hours, and there has been a steady stream of donations from people wanting to help.

Amanda felt it would be a good opportunity for local schoolchildren to get involved and has asked them to help bring cheer to their Ukrainian counterparts by writing letters, making sketches and drawings to include in the packs.

Two volunteer drivers who have previously driven through Ukraine with supplies from this area will uplift all the backpacks and sundries from Lochgilphead on April 22 and deliver them directly to the school.

A crowdfunding page is being set up to help cover the cost of the journey, which is expected to be in the region of £2,000 and details of how to donate will be posted on Amanda’s social media page.

Anyone who would like to help or contribute towards the school project or transport costs can reach Amanda on her Facebook page: Lochgilphead and Surrounding Area Helps Ukraine or at DandDs wool and crafts, Lochgilphead.