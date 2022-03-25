Thought for the Week, March 25 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

When you hear the word rest, what comes to mind?

If I had to ask you the question ‘are you tired?’ How would you answer?

We live in a culture that is becoming preoccupied with busy-ness and our days

are filled with the pressures and stress of long working hours, family, school,

kid’s clubs, social media, and social commitments which leave us exhausted,

struggling to keep up, burnt out and in survival mode.

Despite the noticeable signs of struggle in trying to keep up with the pace of

go, go, go, we foolishly think that rest is a luxury that is almost unattainable in

the busy lifestyles that we choose to live.

I have taken immense strength and support from two verses in scripture that

aid me in finding rest and peace in the busy-ness of my life, which I would like

to share with you.

Psalm 46 v 10 says: Be still and know that I am God.

Rest can be found when we stop and take time out of our busy schedules and

just sit and be still and quiet in the presence of God, acknowledging that in the

busy-ness of life you need Him.

Matthew 11 v 28 says: Come to me all who are weary and heavy laden and I

will give you rest.

Jesus invites us to find rest in Him because He knows our human tiredness. He Himself experienced exhaustion, loneliness, weariness, anxiety, and stress.

Are you perhaps feeling weary, burdened, tired, and run down? I would encourage you in the busy-ness of life to seek rest in the presence of God.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.