Parent councils unite against school clusters

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Parents in Mid Argyll have joined others across Argyll and Bute in voicing opposition to controversial council plans to cluster schools under executive head teachers.

A public consultation on Argyll and Bute Council’s proposed Collective Leadership Model closes on Thursday March 31 – and can be found at the empoweringoureducators.co.uk website.

Introducing its plans, Argyll and Bute Council argues: ‘Our school population is falling and, when it comes to recruitment, there is a shortage of experienced teachers.

‘A series of significant national education reforms are also just around the corner. We believe we must take positive action now to tackle these and other challenges by helping schools to work more effectively together.

‘By making these changes, we believe we will protect our schools, enhance the education of our pupils and build a stronger team of educators.’

But this view is challenged by parent councils across the region – and they also question the process.

The council is consulting on a ‘proposal in principle’, and this worries parent councils representing schools in Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

In a joint statement they said: ‘Parents and communities need to be clear that the proposal in principle does not carry any technical detail. This will only be worked out once the decision has been made to progress the model – all subject to change.

‘Not only can [the education authority] give us no evidence of this model working but it has not provided us with any risk assessments or proof that this will do no harm.

‘To make valid feedback we have to hear both sides of the story.’

The statement added that when the plan was first presented to the council’s community services committee in June 2021, it was already clear that parents opposed school clusters.

‘It is extraordinary that the education authority has now spent time and money using a marketing company to ‘sell’ the same model to parents rather than thinking it worthwhile to engage parents with possible alternative models for discussion,’ the statement continued.

Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand endorsed those concerns, saying: ‘I believe the authority needs to listen to our communities who are clearly saying this proposal is one they do not support.’

Fiona Hoad, chair of Ardrishaig Primary School Parent Council, said: ‘Trying to distil this down has been a process and a half. It didn’t need to be like that but it was the approach the authority took for its own end goal.

‘We don’t want change for change’s sake. We’ll be out of the frying pan into the fire.’

Suggestions have recently been made that the issue should be make-or-break for candidates in May’s council elections.

Islay community councillor Calum Murray, a former teacher, said: ‘My feeling is to nip this in the bud, that with the elections coming up very soon in May, we should ensure that not one councillor is re-elected that would support this measure.’