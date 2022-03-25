Inspiring Hannah wins nursing award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead-based Community Addictions Nurse Hannah Parker has been awarded the ‘Colleague of the Year’ title at the 2021 Mental Health Nursing Forum (MHNF) for Scotland Awards.

The awards recognise the work of mental health nurses across Scotland and their achievements over the previous 12 months.

Hannah has been a community addictions nurse at Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) for the past three years. During that time she qualified as a non-medical prescriber and has also just commenced in post as an addictions advanced nurse practitioner.

Covering Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Oban area, part of Hannah’s role is supporting people who face challenges around issues with drugs and alcohol and ensuring local communities have access to necessary support and resources.

Hannah was nominated by colleagues in the addictions team and by Rickeera Kaur, addictions social worker, who said: ‘Hannah has demonstrated her own strength, and inspires this in people who use our service and her colleagues.

‘She has put in remarkable energy and effort to her work despite the challenges of the pandemic. I am delighted that this was recognised at the MHNF awards.’

‘I am so grateful to have received this award,’ said Hannah. ‘I was honoured to have been nominated by Rickeera Kaur and my colleagues in the Argyll and Bute Addictions Team.

‘I am so passionate about improving the lives of people experiencing addiction, however, I can’t do this alone and would like to extend my thanks to all my colleagues.’

Nicola Gillespie, mental health and addictions (adult services) service manager at the HSCP, added: ‘I would like to congratulate Hannah on her award. This award reflects her passion to help people and the direct impact she makes to the local community and her colleagues.’