Police report – March 25, 2022
Motoring offences
About 10.30pm on Thursday March 17 at Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, police officers stopped a vehicle seen to be driven erratically. The driver, a man aged 21, was subsequently charged with allegedly driving through a red light and being uninsured. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Drug driving
Police stopped a vehicle in relation to a motoring offence at about 10.50pm on Thursday March 17 on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. The driver, a 21-year-old man allegedly provided a positive drugs test and was arrested. A sample of blood was later taken for analysis and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal pending the results.