Winter leaguers give to Ukraine appeal
As the winter league drew to a close at Lochgilphead Golf Club, a donation of £500 was made to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, confirmed by the Disaster Emergency Committee, by league participants.
Elsewhere, after a closely-contested match between Chris McIntosh and Grant MacDougall – the holder of the Duffers’ Derby cup for the last three years – the trophy now resides with Chris.
Lochgilphead Golf Club winter league results
Matchplay Knockout Cup winner: Andy Law
Doubles winners: Scott Cameron and Neil MacDonald
Winter league overall winner: Ross Sinclair
Winter league championship winner: Ross Sinclair