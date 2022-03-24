Winter leaguers give to Ukraine appeal

Lochgilphead Golf Club winter leaguers with Ukrainian and Scottish flags after donating to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal

As the winter league drew to a close at Lochgilphead Golf Club, a donation of £500 was made to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, confirmed by the Disaster Emergency Committee, by league participants.

Elsewhere, after a closely-contested match between Chris McIntosh and Grant MacDougall – the holder of the Duffers’ Derby cup for the last three years – the trophy now resides with Chris.

Lochgilphead Golf Club winter league results

Matchplay Knockout Cup winner: Andy Law

Doubles winners: Scott Cameron and Neil MacDonald

Winter league overall winner: Ross Sinclair

Winter league championship winner: Ross Sinclair

 