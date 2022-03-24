Special Archway show to remember artist Gillian

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The life and talent of Gillian Goodheir will be celebrated in a special exhibition at the Archway Gallery in Lochgilphead at the end of March.

Gillian, sadly, passed away suddenly in January, but there can be no more fitting venue to mark a career that spanned nearly 40 years; and a woman who brought her love of Argyll and her life in it to countless others, through a vivid and energetic use of colour, movement and gouache paint.

Her paintings have always been much in demand, held in private collections throughout the UK – including six works in the permanent collection at the Palace of Westminster – as well as in the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Holland, France and New Zealand. They reflect the changing seasons, flora, fauna and colours through a variety of landscapes and still lifes that were part of Gillian’s everyday.

When not painting or showing, Gillian was just as likely to be found giving the same attention to detail and energy to her family, garden, friends and activities in her local area.

A former peripatetic teacher in several local primary and secondary schools, many villagers and former pupils will remember her as the art lady who rocked up on her little yellow bop scooter.

Although Gillian’s work has been presented the length and breadth of the UK, and even as far afield as France, home was always best.

The Archway Gallery has been a staunch supporter of Gillian’s work and understood the artist at a personal level. Wilma’s flair for presentation and Iain’s excellent selection of frames were always a point of pleasure and satisfaction for the artist herself.

The Archway and Gillian’s family can think of no better way to celebrate the life of this local artist and say thank you to the friends and communities that supported her throughout her career, and who have rallied for the family in the months since her passing.

The show will start at 1pm on March 26, and will run for one week.