Covid call-offs disrupt shinty fixtures

Some notable matches survived, but a recent Covid upsurge played its part in a number being called off across the leagues.

In shinty’s top division, the Mowi Premiership, Kyles Athletic came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with league leaders Newtonmore at Dunoon Stadium, while Jordan Fraser scored twice in the second half to give Kinlochshiel a 2-0 victory over Oban Camanachd in a game of few chances at Rèaraig.

Inveraray’s Mowi National Division meeting with Lochaber at the Winterton was postponed because of Covid restrictions.

In Mowi South Division 1, Bute scored twice in the second half to beat Lochside Rovers 2-0 at Mossfield.

Col Glen were 5-3 winners in an exciting match against Cruachanside at Mart Park, Dalmally.

Chris Blair gave the visitors the lead on 16 minutes but Kyle MacFarlane levelled three minutes before half-time.

Zander Kilmurray put the hosts in front on 50 minutes, but Sandy Paterson made it 2-2 five minutes later.

Andrew MacVicar put Col Glen back in front on 70 minutes and former Skye player Daniel Macdonald added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Andrew Tyre made it 5-3 on 83 minutes and though Connor Sartain pulled a goal back on 86 minutes, Col Glen took the points.

The match between Ballachulish and the Kyles Athletic second team at Jubilee Park was called off because of Covid restrictions.

In Mowi South Division 2, the fixture between Ardnamurchan and the Inveraray second team at Strontian was called off as the visitors were unable to field a team, so Ardnamurchan were awarded the points.

Covid restrictions affecting the away team led to the postponement of the meeting between the Oban Celtic seconds and the Aberdour seconds at Ganavan.

Strachur-Dunoon and Kilmory were also left disappointed when their encounter, switched to MacRae Park in Lochgilphead, was postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Peat and Diesel added a touch of Hebridean musical entertainment as the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round draw was made on March 17.

Inveraray seniors received a first round bye.

Lewis trio Peat and Diesel will also headline a concert following the Camanachd Cup Final at the Dell, Kingussie, on September 17.

The first round ties take place on Saturday April 16 and the draw is as follows:

South Section

Lochaber v Oban Celtic

Byes: Inveraray, Bute

North Section

Glenurquhart v Skye Camanachd

Inverness v Strathglass

Glengarry v Beauly

Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie said: ‘This year’s final is sure to be an extra special occasion given the associated entertainment in the run up to and after the final.

‘I know the whole shinty community will extend their gratitude to Tulloch Homes for making the magic of the Camanachd Cup possible.’

PIC:

Logan Black, Cruachanside, in the orange stripes attempts to block Col Glen’s Andrew MacVicar in the sides’ exciting match at Dalmally. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. E2Q1570 – Logan Black (CRU) & Andrew MacVicar (COL)