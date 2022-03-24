Pupils go the extra 5k for charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A busy couple of weeks for senior pupils at Lochgilphead Joint Campus paid off with a healthy sum raised for Comic Relief.

Half of the money raised by Lochgilphead Primary School will go to the Down Syndrome Association.

Red Nose Day – March 18 – started with a motivational video by Olympic silver medallist Neah Evans, emphasising the importance of the projects made possible by funding from Comic Relief.

Under the leadership of S5 pupils Sian Johnston and Ellie Parker, hundreds of pounds worth of raffle tickets were sold, with more than 25 prizes up for grabs.

School principal Ann Devine drew the winning tickets for prizes including two signed Jolomo prints, merchandise courtesy of Tide Lines and many great vouchers and hampers from local businesses.

The Fun Run, a joint campus tradition, made a welcome return after two years. Pre-event training in PE meant the pupils were well prepared to take on the 5k run.

In a new development – the idea coming from head boy Archie MacColl-Smith and PE teacher Andy Rossiter – sponsorship was introduced as opposed to the former £2 entry fee. With several pupils bringing in more than £150 each, this proved a great success.

Before Argyll and Bute Council executive director Douglas Hendry set the 300 pupils on their way, a minute’s applause was held to show solidarity with Ukraine.

With more than 40 volunteer marshals and first aiders placed around the course, Clan captain Chris McCartan piped off the runners in style as the air horn was blown by Mr Hendry.

Younger members of the primary and pre-five unit ran before midday.

This year’s theme was superheros – and many runners were dressed to impress. Five of the runners were also being assessed for their final SQA Higher PE grade.

The first boy home was Callum Paterson in a time of 20 minutes, with Tilly Cunningham winning the girls’ race in 28 minutes 13 seconds.

The following day, Saturday March 19, Archie and deputy head girl Jasmine McPhie spent the day in the outside yard of Inveraray Jail alongside support teacher Lynsey Fyfe and Home Economics’ Heather MacNicol – somehow surviving the day with no mobile phones and no food.

Thankfully for the convicts the weather stayed clear. Many visitors came to see the prisoners; some were even kind enough to bring along food to tease them with.

A collection bucket organised by S5 pupil Kai Baxter helped to raise cash on the day.

But this was no day of rest for the prisoners. The rules were strict, and they were made to exercise constantly and not allowed to speak unless given permission by the matron.

Archie and Jasmine said afterwards: ‘We are extremely happy that after all our hard work this year, it has paid off.

‘We always knew this was going to be our biggest event and everything went great and everyone was happy.

‘We want to see people having fun and raising money.’