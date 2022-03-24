New look clubhouse awaits Tarbert season-opener

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Golf Club’s traditional annual curtain-raiser will take place this Saturday with the presidents versus vice-presidents match at Glenralloch.

Club president Eric McDougall is hoping for a good turnout of members for the opening weekend, and members are asked to meet at 12.30pm on Saturday March 26.

Greenkeeper Graham Prentice and his volunteers have been hard at work getting the course prepared for the season ahead, with new drainage pipes being laid at the third and seventh fairways.

The clubhouse has also been having a makeover with a new bar area, newly-installed seating and freshly painted interior.

The recent good weather has seen the course dry out dramatically, and members are looking forward to getting back out on to the first tee.