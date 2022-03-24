Loch Fyne-side parent and child group set up
Families in Mid Argyll have been invited to join a newly-formed parent and toddler group.
Minard, Furnace and Lochgair Parent, Baby and Toddler Group gets together weekly, on Tuesdays between 10am and midday, alternating between Furnace and Minard village halls.
The group organisers would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has helped with support and funding, including West Lochfyneside Parish Church, West Lochfyneside Community Council and other members of the community.
Many generous donations of resources have also been made, for which the group is very grateful.