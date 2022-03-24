Bute’s Emma bows out of TV farming series

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As the sole Argyll and Bute representatives on the TV latest series of This Farming Life, many viewers have enjoyed following the progress of Emma Gray, partner Ewan and son Len as they moved to farm on Bute and settled into island life.

This week the final episode aired – though still available on BBC iPlayer – and Emma paid tribute to the TV crew and fellow participants in the popular series, which follows the lives of farming families across Scotland through the yearly cycle.

Writing on her Facebook page One Girl and Her Dogs, Emma said it had been an ‘amazing experience’ for them.

She wrote: ‘Last night BBC Scotland aired the final episode in season five of This Farming Life and with it our participation in the show came to an end.

‘The BBC came to us at Fallowlees in Northumberland when Len was just four months old; he turns three years old in a few weeks.

‘During that time they have captured some of the best and worst moments in our lives.

‘They watched as we built up our herd and flock; brought lambs, calves and pups into the world; as we transformed ungainly pups into record-breaking dogs; as we tried and failed to get a farm, then they were among the first to congratulate us when we were finally successful; and they watched as Ewan grew as a farmer and left the fire service to pursue farming full time.

‘There has been a book, a new home, a new venture and a lot of good times along the way.

‘They were with us when we were cursing each other and falling out, they were also with us for some of the highest high points of both of our lives.

‘They were great people to have around, used their skills to showcase the realities of farming in a sympathetic and beautiful way.

‘During this time we have also been lucky enough to have seen the crew welcome babies, buy a new house and buy a new puppy. The This Farming Life crew are the best and we will miss them all so very much.’

Paying tribute to the other farming families featured, Emma said: ‘I am privileged to have been featured among some wonderful people.’

She added: ‘Wrap party at the Highland Show 2022 anyone?’