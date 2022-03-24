Learning to live with Covid

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Largely thanks to the vaccination programme, testing and improved treatments, supported by measures such as the continued wearing of masks, most people have been able to live more easily with Covid in the last few months.

A recent surge in infection rates, though, has dampened hopes that the population might be moving towards a point where the virus could be considered under control.

Driven by a more infectious sub-variant of Omicron, the rise in cases reached record levels in the past fortnight.

One in every 14 people in Scotland had Covid in that period, putting huge pressure on already-stretched NHS services and staff.

But, and it is an important ‘but’, in comparison to the dark days of 2020, when no vaccines existed and the virus was raging through communities – the primary defence being isolation from others, which caused its own problems – the situation is much less bleak.

Our regular artistic contributer Ann Thomas from Tarbert muses this week on the careful opening up of social gatherings since the turn of the year.

There is no room for complacency; Covid has not gone away, and may not be entirely knocked for six, but there is a sense that some form of ‘normality’ is returning.

With continued caution and consideration for each other, let’s hope things continue along those lines and there is a more sociable spring and summer than over the past two depressing years.