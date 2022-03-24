Announcements – March 25, 2022

BIRTHS

COSGROVE – David and Megan (née Fortune) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ivan John McCulloch, on March 15, 2022. A little brother for Oscar, second grandchild for Gordon and Mairi Cosgrove and seventh grandchild for Mandy Fortune. Every good and every perfect gift is from above. James 1:17

MACAULAY – The Macaulay family are delighted to announce the birth of Harrison Christopher Macaulay (Harris) on January 18, 2022. Born to Christopher and Rachel (née Lee) in Hong Kong. First grandson for Matthew and Kate and for Angela and George in HK. Great-grandson of Alex and Jenny, Lochgilphead. We are over the moon and cannot wait to see them.

MULLEN – To David and Lesley on February 7, 2022 at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, a daughter, Arla Mary Amelia.

DEATHS

AGNEW – Esther McCallum. Peacefully, at Nightingale House Care Home, Paisley, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Esther (formerly of Achahoish), beloved wife of the late Kenneth and a dearly loved aunt and friend who will be sorely missed by all. Funeral service at South Knapdale Parish Church, on Monday, March 28, at 12.30pm, thereafter, to Achnabreac Cemetery arriving approximately 1.45pm to which all are respectfully invited.

MACPHEE – Suddenly at home, 28 Castleacres, Campbeltown, on March 13, 2022, John Robertson MacPhee (Jock) in his 88th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Grace Benson, much loved father of late Lillian Benson Winship, father-in-law of Dave and a loving grandad of Joanne, Michael and David and great-grandad of Owen, Charlie Poppy, Harry, Lyla, Evie, Cooper and Olivia. Jock’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1.00pm in the Highland Parish Church. The cortège will leave the Highland Parish Church at 1.30 p.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, down Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Jock along our route.

SIMPSON – On March 16, 2022, peacefully at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Janet Frances Simpson, of Goatfield Cottage Furnace, aged 72 years, beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Kyra and Wesley, dearly loved granny of Oyla and Blyth, sadly missed by all. A graveside service will take place at Killeven Cemetery Crarae, on Tuesday, March 29, at 12noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited, flowers are welcome. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortège will leave from Furnace Surgery road end at 11.45am and travel through the village, past the shop on route to the cemetery.

IN MEMORIAMS

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear mum and granny, Isobel, died March 31, 2021.

Always remembered, sadly missed.

– Annmarie, Mick, Kelly, Charlene and Lily.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear mum and granny, Isobel, died March, 31 2021.

Missed every day.

– Charles, Caralyn, Charles and Kieran.