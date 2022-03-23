Spring Covid booster jabs to be rolled out

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

All residents in Argyll and Bute aged over 75 or those who are immuno-suppressed are being invited for a spring booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that everyone in those cohorts should receive a spring booster dose of the vaccine 24 weeks (six months) after their initial booster.

Residents across NHS Highland will be invited to attend via letter by NHS Scotland with the initial focus being those at the greatest risk of Covid-19 infection, including those living in care homes.

There is no need to contact NHS Highland or a GP practice, although appointment dates can be changed if required. Details of how to change an appointment are included in the letter.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland’s Director of Public Health, said: ‘Vaccinations remain the best way for us to protect ourselves and our families from Covid-19.

‘Covid-19 infection may be more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system and the protection from the vaccine may be lower and wear off more quickly in these people.

‘The spring booster dose is being offered as a precaution to those at high risk of Covid-19 infection.

‘I would encourage everyone who is invited for a spring booster dose to attend their appointment and help to increase their level of protection against Covid-19.’