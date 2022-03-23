Kilmory shinty lottery
The numbers drawn in Kilmory Camanachd Club’s lottery on Monday March 21, with a £1,000 prize up for grabs, were 9, 10 and 19.
There were no winners, so next week’s jackpot will be £1,100.
The club has decided that this week’s proceeds will go to the Ukraine Crisis appeal.
Tickets can be purchased at Danny’s ironmonger and garden centre in Lochgilphead.
You can also play online – simply go to www.clubforce.com then go to ‘find my club’ – type Kilmory & Dunadd, press search and the club logo will appear as a link.