Mozart to jazz – Trio Ecossaise delight Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) was delighted to welcome Trio Ecossaise as guest performers at Ardrishaig Public Hall for the fourth concert of the season.

The impact of Covid has meant that many planned concerts had to be cancelled or dates changed so it was wonderful to have Trio Ecossaise perform on March 12.

The concert opened with the Kegelstatt Trio by Mozart. Much of the chamber music that Mozart composed was music for friends to perform and this trio is just one of these.

Originally composed for clarinet, viola and piano, the viola part can be performed on cello as Harriet ably demonstrated. Very typically Mozart – easy to listen to and thoroughly enjoyable.

On to the Craftsbury Trio, written by the American Gwyneth Walker. This trio has four movements, each depicting the small town of Craftsbury, Vermont.

Up Country Toccata, The Lark in the Morning, You Can Buy It at the General Store, to the final movement Craftsbury Common depicting the green with a white picket fence.

The movements are as descriptive as their titles and show many different skills on all instruments – fluttering sounds, jazz harmonies, numerous glissandos, syncopation, decorations and finishing with gentle rhythmic tapping.

There is even a hint of Rhapsody in Blue in the third movement. If you only listen to one piece again this is the one and should be seen live, if possible, and not just listened to.

Rachmaninov’s Prelude in B minor for solo piano was Claire’s choice for the programme.

This prelude, The Bell was Rachmaninov’s own favourite and was the one that he would often perform. The audience was delighted to be introduced to it by Claire.

Brahms composed four chamber works which featured the clarinet later in life after a period when he wasn’t writing anything at all.

This was the third trio of the evening and was again very different in style allowing Jennifer (clarinet), Harriet (cello) and Claire (piano) to demonstrate their considerable skills as a trio to a very appreciative audience.

An arrangement of Consolation No.5 by Liszt for Trio Ecossaise was their encore.

This was the second visit by Trio, and it is only a matter of time before they are welcomed back.

There are two MAAA concerts planned for April – The Willow Trio (clarsach) and the Ugly Bug Ragtime Three. Keep an eye on the Argyllshire Advertiser for details.