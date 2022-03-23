Mid Argyll boosts Oban ahead of Slockavullin final
A group of five young Mid Argyll rugby players were in action last weekend as part of Oban Lorne under-16s in the semi final of the West Youth Shield.
The result of the match on Sunday March 20 didn’t go their way, as opponents East Kilbride ran out 26 – 5 winners, but it was a good contest and close game until Oban players sustained a few injuries and East Kilbride scored a couple of breakaway tries.
Oban Lorne and the Mid Argyll contingent – Rhys Coffield, Murray MacDonald, Vinnie Buckley, James Campbell and Sorley Self – have had a great season, winning their West under-16 development league, so there is plenty for the lads to be proud of.
If anyone would like to enjoy some rugby this weekend, Mid Argyll under-18 boys will be playing on Saturday March 26 in the final of the West Youth Chairman’s Trophy against Kilmarnock RFC at Slockavullin. Kick-off is 2pm.
All Mid Argyll supporters will be very welcome.
Lee Buckley of Mid Argyll RFC said: ‘It would be great to get a few people turn out to watch, and good to get some of the ‘Old Boars’ ex-players out to watch the game and support the lads.’