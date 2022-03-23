Duncan re-elected to union chair
Glenbarr farmer Duncan Macalister was re-elected to the chairman’s role as NFU Scotland’s Argyll and the Islands Regional Board held its AGM – for the second time ‘virtually’.
David Colthart (Lorn), David Henderson (Arran) and Sybil MacPherson (Lorn) were elected as vice chairs.
New regional board members representing their branches were Robert Kennedy for Bute and Sybil MacPherson.
The representatives for the various commodity committees were elected as follows:
- Crofting Highlands and Islands: John Cameron (Mull), Chris Cameron (Lochaber and Sunart), Dugie Maccormick (Kintyre) and Euan Warnock (Lorn)
- Environment and land use: Angus MacFadyen (Lorn)
- Legal and technical: Catherine Ralston (Kintyre)
- Less Favoured Areas: Angus Dickie (Lorn) and Peter Kennedy (Cowal)
- Livestock: Tom Nelson (Mull)
- Milk: Aleck Nairn (Bute)
- Next generation: Robert MacKinnon (Kintyre)
- Tenants’ working group: Ian Dickson (Bute), Shaun Lyon (Bute) and John MacAulay (Lochaber and Sunart).