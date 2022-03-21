Your Pictures – March 18, 2022

Photo: Colin MacInnes

The photogenic scene from Inveraray looking across Loch Shira to Dun na Cuaiche is the subject of this week’s featured image.

Colin MacInnes from Lochgilphead took the photo on a recent trip to Inveraray when, he said, ‘the reflections looking across the loch to the Aray bridge and Dun na Cuaiche were amazing’.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk