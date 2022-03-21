Your Pictures – March 18, 2022
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
The photogenic scene from Inveraray looking across Loch Shira to Dun na Cuaiche is the subject of this week’s featured image.
Colin MacInnes from Lochgilphead took the photo on a recent trip to Inveraray when, he said, ‘the reflections looking across the loch to the Aray bridge and Dun na Cuaiche were amazing’.