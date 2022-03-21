New barriers for A83 beside Loch Shira
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A new road safety project on the A83 between Inveraray and Garron Bridge is expected to take five days to complete.
The Transport Scotland project started on Monday March 21 and will involve the installation of 160 metres of safety barrier beside the A83 by Loch Shira, with a particular emphasis on motorcycle safety. New warning signage will also be installed on the approaches to the bends in the A83 at this location.
The £35,000 project will take place between 8am to 6pm each day and is expected to be complete by 6pm on Friday March 25, subject to weather conditions.
For safety reasons, lane closures with temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit will be in place during the work.