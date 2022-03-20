Letters to the editor – March 18, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Education proposals ‘grossly mismanaged’

Sir,

As a community councillor, I have been privileged to have been afforded an insight into the processes of Argyll and Bute Council’s education service.

The process of ‘consulting’ with the people of Argyll and Bute in relation to a proposed new management model for Argyll and Bute schools – initially proposed in June 2021 – has been grossly mismanaged and an unacceptably large proportion of the educational budget has therefore been completely wasted.

The proposals, entitled ‘Empowering Our Educators’, are that school head teachers should be re-described as ‘executive head teachers’ and that schools should be clustered into ‘virtual campuses’. The new ‘executive head teachers’ would be non-teaching. The proposals introduce a new layer of management above the current head teachers who, through their regular, direct engagement in the classroom through hands-on teaching, know their pupils and their families individually.

Argyll and Bute parents, still exhausted and burnt-out from supporting their children through a two-year pandemic, have been trying to do the work of the education service in managing a consultation with parents, pupils and communities which should be for the service itself to organise.

Nevertheless, those parents have organised, and the outcome is becoming clear.

The majority view, as far as can be seen at this point – the consultation closes on March 31 – is that opposition to these proposals is unified amongst parent councils and community councils across Argyll and Bute.

In a statement to the Argyll and Bute Council executive director in August 2021 objecting to the proposed restructuring programme, the parent council of Ardrishaig Primary School points out its recently-appointed head teacher ‘[works] with a personal integrity to ensure the education benefits for children and young people are front and centre. She works one-to-one with our children, our staff and our families to understand our needs. She has autonomy to make timely decisions that are in the best interests of those needs and our unique school community. We do not want this position threatened and we do not believe an executive head teacher will be able to manage our schools in a safe and effective way’.

Mary MacCallum Sullivan, Ardrishaig community councillor.

Have some pride

Sir,

Is it asking too much for dog owners around Lochgilphead to tidy up after their dogs?

The dog mess near Ropework Park and on the hospital path is ridiculous.

With bins nearby, there is no excuse for dog owners not to tidy up after their dogs so come on, take some pride in your town and tidy up.

Peter Laing, Lochgilphead.

Not giving up on hungry children

Sir,

I wouldn’t blame the children of South Sudan if they just gave up.

One third are suffering chronic malnutrition, half are missing school, millions are displaced and none of them have ever known anything but war.

One of my colleagues there, a 45-year-old man, tells me he has never seen peace in his lifetime. But he has seen hope. He has witnessed the hope our colourful bowls full of maize and beans bring to some of the poorest children on earth.

Mary’s Meals feeds more than two million children every school day in 20 of the world’s poorest countries. Our nutritious meals attract little ones into the classroom where they gain an education that gives them hope for the future.

We are already reaching around 70,000 hungry children in South Sudan and, with the support of your readers, we can serve our life-changing meals in even more schools. Please visit marysmeals.org.uk to find out more about our appeal.

The children of South Sudan aren’t giving up. Nor are we. We know that no child on this earth is unreachable.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder of Mary’s Meals.

Voting independence for blind people

Sir,

The Ballot Act of 1872 decreed that everyone had the right to vote in secret. Despite this, 150 years on, four in five blind people still say they are unable to vote independently, in practice meaning they often have to share their voting choice with someone else.

The new Elections Bill at Westminster will only make this worse if passed.

Under current law, every polling station must have a device to make voting possible ‘without any assistance’ for voters with sight loss. The Elections Bill drops this guarantee for UK-wide elections, making voting independently a postcode lottery for blind and partially sighted people.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has been working with the Westminster Government on this to pilot new ways to make voting accessible for UK elections. Removing these protections will undo a generation’s worth of progress.

We urgently call on Secretary of State Michael Gove MP and parliamentarians of all parties in Westminster to maintain existing requirements that enable blind and partially sighted people to vote independently and in secret.

Please back the RNIB’s petition and join us in calling on the UK Government for change to the Elections Bill, by visiting our website www.rnib.org.uk.

James Adams, director, RNIB Scotland.

Harry’s hearty message

Sir,

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is the 2022 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year and I am delighted to be Team BHF manager to support everyone taking part to raise money for this brilliant charity.

I’m urging all those who have secured a place to fundraise for the BHF.

The charity aims to raise £3 million for pioneering research into regenerative medicine that could find a cure for heart failure.

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/londonmarathon2022 for more information.

Harry Redknapp, BHF team manager