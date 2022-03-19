Two-year-old upaid tickets

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

More than one in ten council parking tickets in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands during the last two full years remain unpaid going back to 2020.

Argyll and Bute Council issued 94 penalty charge notices in the district during 2020 and 2021.

Of those, 10 – all bar two in Inveraray – have yet to be paid.

Two notices date from 2020 – one from the Front Street and coffee house car parks, Inveraray and the other in the Lorne Street coach park in Lochgilphead.

A further five issued in the Front Street and coffee house car parks during 2021 remain unpaid, along with one each from the Avenue and Fisher Row car parks.

The other unpaid ticket from 2021 was issued in Lorne Street.