News from the districts – March 18, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kintyre

New information screens are about to light up the lives of Kintyre visitors and locals alike.

Campbeltown-based Keeping it local CIC (community interest company) is introducing the screens up and down the peninsula, including Tarbert and on the Isle of Gigha.

A spokesperson for the community interest company said: ‘With the support of fantastic businesses all over we are able to provide up-to-date information on events, news, travel and destination areas to visit all around the area at the touch of a button.

‘The work we do is also supported by advertising on our screens while promoting your own business offerings.’

The boards should be up and running by April, all being well.

The aim of Keeping it local CIC is to support businesses, trades, services and events by collating information and bringing all that Kintyre has to offer under one roof – a one-stop-shop for the consumer and businesses.

The Tarbert information boards are due to be located at One Fyne Deli and at The Gather restaurant.

Loch Lomond

Police have pledged their best efforts to stop anti-social behaviour at Loch Lomondside beauty spots over the coming tourist season.

Officers told an Argyll and Bute Council committee meeting that plans were already underway to ensure a safe and trouble-free tourist period, with an increase in ‘staycationing’ expected.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour were raised by a Helensburgh Central councillor who claimed that drinking, smoking marijuana and fighting had taken place in Luss.

Councillor Graham Hardie raised the issue during a virtual meeting of the council’s community services committee on March 10.

Councillor Hardie said: ‘We went to Luss quite a lot, and it concerned me about the level of young men drinking and smoking marijuana. There was also a fight that got quite vicious.

‘Are there plans in place to help stop this behaviour during the coming tourist season?’

Chief Superintendent Lynne Ratcliff responded: ‘There is no doubt that the influx of young people from other parts of the country in Loch Lomondside had a huge impact on communities.

‘We are working with the British Transport Police to police the trains and have already got an operation up and running which is absolutely about tackling anti-social behaviour by young people.

‘We are working in shops where they may purchase alcohol, which is something we are very much aware of.’

Discussions between the police and representatives of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park have taken place about the matter.

Chief Inspector Emma Grimason added: ‘We are trying to get funding from Argyll and Bute Council and the national park to allow more permanent patrols, and have advertised for summer secondments to support the local police. We are currently working through applications for these posts.’

Argyll

Argyll-born songstress Abigail Pryde is to release her new single in time for Mother’s Day.

There Isn’t A Book is inspired by Abigail’s close bond with her mum and will be released on March 25.

Abigail – who rose to prominence as lead singer with Celtic music band Heron Valley – penned the moving track for her mum Michelle in a single evening while recording her upcoming debut album at Wee Studio on the Isle of Lewis.

The single showcases Abigail’s melodic vocals and her unique country sound, inspired by the likes of Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves and Tenille Townes. Its release is accompanied by a video featuring a collection of home videos of special family moments.

Cowal-raised Abigail said: ‘Growing up I really felt like I could tell my mum anything. I grew up rurally and as an only child, so my mum was really my go-to for everything – whether it be friendships, heartache, life advice or simple things like how to make a great cup of tea or tie up my hair.

‘When you’re close with someone, it’s easy to forget to tell them how much you appreciate them, so when it came to writing the album, focusing on important people and moments in my life, I thought it was only fitting that I write for my mum.’

There Isn’t A Book features Abigail on vocals and fiddle, Wee Studio founder Keith Morrison on piano and guitar, and Hebridean singer-songwriter Colin Macleod on pedal steel guitar.

The single will feature on Abigail’s upcoming debut album, due for release later this year, including tales of love, heartbreak and revenge

She moved to Glasgow to pursue music at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and stayed in the city to work on her passion full-time.

There Isn’t a Book will be available to stream and download on all major digital platforms.