Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – March 18, 2022

Just imagine.

Lochgilphead is nestled on the banks of the River Clyde. Much of Mid Argyll is covered by the urban sprawl of Glasgow.

Places like Lochgilphead, Edinburgh and beyond are easily reached by the myriad of bridges and tunnels across Loch Fyne and the Firth of Clyde – and via the motorway tunnelled through the hills surrounding the Rest and be Thankful. In fact, the name has long-since fallen into disuse, to be replaced by the moniker ‘Sit back and Relax’.

Back to reality. Despite 15 years of fine words from Scottish Government politicians and officials – and holes dug into a scenic landscape – we are still a decade from a permanent solution to a road which, by Transport Scotland’s own admission, has around 100,000 tonnes of material waiting to come down.

Campaigners seem to be trying every angle to speed up the process and if by approaching the UK Government they irritate the devolved administration, who cares? If it sparks some action beyond the process-led, hidebound approach by Transport Scotland, then so much the better.

If it is, as Ministers have said, an emergency, let’s treat it as such and get moving.