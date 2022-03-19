Argyll offshore project to fund future growth

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

ScottishPower, which won the rights to develop a windfarm in the seas off Islay, Jura and Colonsay, is to invest millions in support of the growth of the offshore wind industry in Scotland.

The proposed two-gigawatt MachairWind fixed foundation project will have an associated £25 million supply chain stimulus fund provided by ScottishPower.

As well as MachairWind, ScottishPower and Shell were awarded the seabed rights to develop two new floating wind projects through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind Leasing at the start of the year.

These floating arrays, MarramWind and CampionWind joint ventures off the north-east and east coast of Scotland respectively, will provide £25 million each in stimulus funding.

Collectively, the projects have the potential to create enough clean energy to power almost 8.5 million homes – more than three times the number of homes in Scotland.

The funds are designed to help create new offshore wind capability in Scotland that would not otherwise be possible.

Mandy Gloyer, new UK offshore sites manager for ScottishPower Renewables, said: ‘These funds will open up huge opportunities for the supply chain in Scotland as we gear up to lead the development of commercial-scale floating wind and kick-start a new global green offshore industry.

‘We look forward to working with government, partners, industry and the supply chain to shape the funds and maximise their impact on the Scottish economy, with jobs and investment for local people and businesses across the country.

‘This is a really exciting time and a great chance for companies to get involved in delivering a clean energy future.’

Applications to the funds will open up later in the year. Online supply chain registration portals for all three projects are now live.